HC seeks response from State on petitions challenging G.O.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered notice and a sought counter affidavit from the State government on a batch of petitions that challenged the government order issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. The petitioners alleged that the order usurped the powers of the village panchayat.

Justice T. Raja ordered notice and sought a counter affidavit from the State. The petitioners said that panchayat is an authority under Article 243 (G) of the Constitution. The article was introduced by an amendment to the Constitution. The management of the village panchayats is entrusted to the panchayat under the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act.

A G.O. was issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on March 8. The order usurped the powers of the village panchayat guaranteed under the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act. As per the G.O., the development works at the village panchayat level were executed through a district package method, the petitioners alleged.

Under the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, after considering the needs of the village panchayat by identifying the works and with consultation with the councils of the panchayat in the gram sabha, the same would be recommended to the Collector. Upon sanction, the funds would be allotted and utilised for the welfare of the panchayat.

However, the G.O. curtails the participation of the village panchayat in implementing the scheme through the panchayat as it is made under a District Package method and will be called for in the Electronic E- tender System. The same happened during the time of the Special Officers, when there was no constitution of council of the village panchayat.

Now, the panchayat has been constituted by the people, the petitioners said. The G.O. was liable to be set aside as it was illegal. The needs of the village panchayat could be identified and works prioritised after getting the consent from the council of the village panchayat.