HC seeks State’s response on enactment of new law for groundwater extraction

April 07, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State on enactment of a law on groundwater extraction and on whether the Centre’s guidelines could be adopted as an interim arrangement.

Hearing a batch of petitions filed in 2014 by packaged drinking water companies, Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that when Tamil Nadu had regulations for groundwater extraction for Chennai Metropolitan area and the surrounding districts, it needed to regulate groundwater extraction in all other parts of the State also with a comprehensive law.

The court took note of the fact that in 2003, the State government had enacted the Tamil Nadu Ground Water (Development and Management) Act with an objective of controlling, regulating and managing groundwater resources in the State. However, it was repealed in 2013 with an object to enact a comprehensive law. But, no efforts were made by the State to enact the law. Instead, a government order was issued in 2014, the court observed.

The State government submitted that it had constituted a high-level committee and a technical committee for framing an Act and Rules for Tamil Nadu Groundwater Management and Development for effective monitoring of extraction and transportation of groundwater by commercial units, individuals, etc., and also for taking protective measures, including developing groundwater resources.

The committees, after elaborate deliberations, had prepared a draft Groundwater Management and Development Act and submitted it to the government in 2020. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was some delay in issuing the notification. The Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, recently reviewed the Act and submitted it to the government for further notification, it was submitted.

The court observed that the right to water was the right to life, and hence a fundamental right. It was also the fundamental duty of the State to apply the Directive Principles of the State Policy as enshrined in the Constitution to protect and improve natural environment, including forest, lakes, rivers and wildlife to have compassion for living creatures.

The judge observed that realising the importance of water, our forefathers established numerous waterbodies and also worshipped them. However, most of the waterbodies were allowed to be encroached upon or converted into buildings. The people of the State were now facing the consequences.

The court sought response from the State on its stand on the Draft Bill submitted by the committees and posted the hearing in the case to April 26.