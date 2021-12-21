HC seeks response from Sate

21 December 2021 22:17 IST

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the State in a petition filed by a man from Sivaganga district who sought cancellation of employment given to another candidate under his employment registration number.

The court was hearing a petition filed by C. Senthil Kumar of Tirupattur in Sivaganga district. He said that he had registered his SSLC and the driving licence holder qualification at the district employment office in 2010.

He said that he went on to complete Diploma in Mechanical Engineering and registered the same in the employment office. He was hopeful he would get a suitable government job as per seniority, he said.

The renewal of the registration was due. However, due to family situation he said that he could not renew the registration. Later, it was announced by the government that relaxation would be given to those who had not renewed the registration.

To his surprise when he logged into his account this year, he came to know the appointment was given to another person under his registration number. He said that when he took up the issue with the authorities, they did not give him a proper reply.

Justice B. Pugalendhi was told by the State that the employment given to the other candidate was cancelled and the official responsible for the mistake was punished with compulsory retirement. The judge sought to know as to how the employment was given to another candidate and adjourned the hearing till January.