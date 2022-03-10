HC seeks response from Madurai Corporation on shops inside temple complex

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has impleaded Madurai Corporation in a petition filed by two shopkeepers who sought permission to run their business temporarily from the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple premises.

The petitioners, S. Backiyalakshmi and K. Mohandoss Gandhi, said that they had been running their shops in Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam. They were selling puja items. In 2018, a fire on the temple premises destroyed a part of the mandapam and some shops, following which they were closed.

In 2021, the Joint Commissioner / Executive Officer of the temple issued a notice to evict the shops. The same year, an appeal was preferred before the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department against the eviction notice.

The petitioners said that the appeal was pending. They said that they were dependent on the shops for their livelihood and had suffered a lot in the last few years due to the shops remaining closed following the fire and then due to COVID-19 lockdown.

They sought a direction to the authorities to permit them to open and run their shops till a final order was passed in the appeal. They said that they had also sent a representation to the authorities in this regard. No action was taken on their representation, they said.

Justice C. Saravanan impleaded Madurai Corporation and sought a response after it was submitted that some of the shops would be accommodated in the new shopping complex built near the temple premises. The hearing in the case was adjourned till March 17.