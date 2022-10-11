HC seeks response from HR & CE Department 

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 11, 2022 21:42 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to protect Tirukadaiyur Amirthakadeswarar Temple in Mayiladuthurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought response from the authorities on the petition filed by P. Markandan of Ramanathapuram. He complained that numerous fake websites have been created in the name of the temple.

He said that the websites were created to collect contributions and donations for conducting pujas and ceremonies. These websites are being advertised as if they are the official websites of the temple. It is difficult for the devotees to verify and identify the correct website, he said.

Taking note of the submissions, the judges observed that no individual should operate the websites in the name of the temple and appropriate steps should be taken by the authorities to block such fake websites. The court adjourned the hearing.

The judges also sought response of the HR & CE Department in a separate petition that sought direction to the authorities to retrieve the properties in Tiruchi district belonging to Dharmapuram Adheenam from encroachment and hand them over to the adheenam.

D. Savithri Duraiswamy of Tiruchi, the petitioner, complained that the lands belonging to the adheenam had been encroached upon by not just residences, but also commercial establishments.

