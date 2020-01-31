HC seeks response from govt.

Madurai
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the State in a petition that sought a direction to the State Election Commission to notify the indirect election to Tirupuvanam panchayat union that was deferred for a second time, due to law and order issue.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran sought a counter from the State Election Commission in a petition filed by S. Subbiah of Tirupuvanam in Sivaganga district. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till February 13.
The petitioner said that the polls were deferred in favour of the ruling party and sought a direction to the SEC to notify the election to the Tirupuvanam panchayat union and ensure the conduct of a free and fair election.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.