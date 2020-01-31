HC seeks response from govt.

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the State in a petition that sought a direction to the State Election Commission to notify the indirect election to Tirupuvanam panchayat union that was deferred for a second time, due to law and order issue.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran sought a counter from the State Election Commission in a petition filed by S. Subbiah of Tirupuvanam in Sivaganga district. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till February 13.

The petitioner said that the polls were deferred in favour of the ruling party and sought a direction to the SEC to notify the election to the Tirupuvanam panchayat union and ensure the conduct of a free and fair election.