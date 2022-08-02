HC seeks report 

August 02, 2022 22:44 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Chief Judicial Magistrate to submit a report to the court with regard to details pertaining to criminal cases involving post-mortems in order to ascertain as to whether an earlier direction passed by the court has been complied with.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Srimathy sought the report in three weeks time. The court was hearing a petition filed by the State seeking a modification of an earlier order passed by the court with regard to appointment of scientific officers in medical college hospitals to enable the conduct of fair and proper postmortem. The State contended that the presence of a scientific officer was not necessary to conduct post-mortems.

Advertisement

Advertisement