HC seeks report to ascertain condition of markets in Mattuthavani

February 26, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the advocate commissioner, who was earlier appointed by the court, to inspect and file a report on the condition of the basic infrastructure at Central Vegetable Market and Flower Market at Mattuthavani in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice G. Ilangovan directed advocate Maheswaran, the advocate commissioner, to inspect the markets and file a report. The earlier report pointed out the pathetic conditions at the market. However, Madurai Corporation submitted that the markets were in proper condition now. Hence, the court called for filing a fresh report.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by M. Pozhilan of K. K. Nagar in Madurai. He sought a direction to the authorities to upgrade the basic facilities at the two markets, saying they needed a major overhaul. Thousands of people visit Central Vegetable Market. The street lights there were not in working condition and there were no adequate drinking water, toilet facilities and adequate number of dustbins.

The situation at the Flower Market was no different. Moreover, the water tanks were usually empty and the toilets not maintained properly. Garbage was not cleared properly, he had said.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to take immediate steps to maintain and upgrade the basic infrastructure facilities at Central Vegetable Market and Flower Market.

