HC seeks report on vacancies in Ramanathaswamy temple

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court stating there were not enough number of gurukals to perform puja as per agama of the temple

Published - September 27, 2024 06:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple authorities in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district to file a report on the public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to fill the staff vacancies in the temple.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the temple authorities to file a report on the sanctioned strength of staff, the number of staff working at present, the number of sannidhis in the temple and the annual income.

The court was hearing the petition filed by advocate Elephant G. Rajendran of Chennai. The petitioner said that the temple attracts thousands of pilgrims every day. The temple should have 12 gurukals and at least 19 assistant gurukals. At present, there were only two gurukals and seven assistant gurukals in the temple, he said.

There were no gurukals to perform the regular pujas as per the agama of the temple, he said and added this was a serious deficiency in service. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to fill the vacancies in the temple.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case till October 14.

