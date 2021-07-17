HC seeks report on trees being cut for road projects

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, hearing a number of public interest litigation petitions seeking a direction to the authorities to forbear the cutting of the roadside trees for road widening projects, has sought reports in the cases.

A Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi hearing the petition seeking a direction to forbear the cutting of trees along the Atchuthan vayal to Pattinamkathan stretch in Ramanathapuram district have asked authorities to inspect the area.

The petition was filed by Babu Abdullah of the Syed Ammal Trust. The petitioner complained that the trees that have been along the stretch for many years were going to be cut for road widening purposes.

The court sought to know from the authorities if the road widening could be done by ensuring that only a minimum number of trees would be cut. The authorities concerned were directed to inspect the area and report to the court in this regard.

Similarly, the court heard two separate public interest litigation petitions that sought direction to the authorities to forebear the cutting of trees along the Tiruchendur-Ambasamudram road for the Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project.

The petitions were filed by A. Stephen Lobo and K. Subbaiah, both from Thoothukudi district. They complained that cutting of the trees along the stretch would create an imbalance in the environment and people would be affected.

Stephen Lobo pointed out that Tiruchendur was one of the abodes of Lord Murugan. Every year during the festival season devotees walk along the stretch to reach the temples. They will be put to much hardship as they would have to walk under the scorching hot sun.

Subbiah said that in order to bring about a balance the trees must be transplanted. Both the petitioners sought a direction to the authorities to plant ten saplings for every tree that would be cut. The court sought a response from the authorities.