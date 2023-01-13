HC seeks report on steps taken to install kiosks with Tamil as a language in prisons

January 13, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to file a status report on the steps taken to install information kiosks with Tamil as a language in all prisons so as to enable prisoners to easily access information.

Justice Sunder Mohan also sought a report from the State on the steps taken by the District Legal Services Authority to appoint legal counsels to apprise the prisoners of their rights and help them get relief.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Rathinam of Andipatti in Theni district. The petitioner sought appropriate compensation from the State for his son Chokkar who remained in Madurai Central Prison even after acquittal due to the negligence of prison authorities.

The High Court had acquitted Chokkar in a murder case after setting aside the life sentence imposed by a trial court. The trial court had sentenced first accused Mayilraj and second accused Chokkar to life imprisonment.

Mayilraj preferred an appeal before the High Court. Both the accused were acquitted. While Mayilraj was released, Chokkar contunied to languish in prison. He was released only after a representation was made in this regard.

Ordering the State to pay a compensation of ₹3.50 lakh, the court said the order would not preclude the petitioner’s son to file appropriate proceedings for damages, if he was able to show that he was entitled to more compensation.

Taking note of the fact that the court had earlier directed the State to install kiosks with user-friendly software and Tamil as a language in all prisons so that the prisoners could easily access information, it sought the status report from the State on the steps taken in this regard, and adjourned the hearing till January 30.