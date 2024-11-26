HC seeks report on steps taken, funds allocated to rejuvenate Tamirabharani

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities to file a report on the steps being taken and the funds allocated to rejuvenate Tamirabharani river.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi sought the report from the authorities while hearing a public interest litigation petition and a contempt petition filed by writer S. Kamaraj alias ‘Muthalakurichi’ Kamaraj of Thoothukudi district. The matter was listed for reporting compliance.

The court directed the authorities to create awareness of the importance of preserving waterbodies among the public. Earlier this month, the judges had conducted an inspection of the river in Tirunelveli.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities to renovate the mandapams and the padithurais built on the banks of the river. He had also sought a direction to the authorities to take immediate action to prevent sewage flowing into the river in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

The court had directed the authorities concerned to identify and take steps to prevent the sewage discharge into the river on a war footing. It had also directed the authorities to take steps to identify the mandapams and the padithurais on the banks of the river and renovate them.

