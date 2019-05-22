HC seeks report on sand quarrying

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Collector of Pudukottai to submit a report after ascertaining the case of illegal sand quarrying along the Vellar. A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and R. Hemalatha also appointed an advocate commissioner to conduct an inquiry in the case.

The petitioner, Bala Murugan of Pudukottai district, alleged that illegal sand quarrying by private parties was taking place along the Vellar. He also claimed that check-posts and CCTV cameras were not installed in the vicinity as per the direction of the High Court to curb illegal sand mining.