HC seeks report on removal of seemai karuvelam trees

Published - October 08, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Virudhunagar district administration to file a report on a public interest litigation petition complaining about procedures not being followed to remove seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) trees in Kiruthumal river in Uluthimadai village panchayat in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought a report on the petition filed by P. Karunakaran of Tiruchuli, who said seemai karuvelam trees were being cut and removed without conducting a public auction and following due procedures, resulting in revenue loss to the government and the panchayat.

He said the trees affected the water flow in the river. A representation was made to the district administration to remove them. Based on the representation made by Uluthimadai village panchayat, the Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer asked the Tiruchuli Tahsildar to conduct a field inspection and send a detailed report.

However, a group of unknown persons were seen removing the trees from the river. At a gram sabha meeting, the residents were told that the Tahsildar had permitted the removal of the trees. The petitioner sought a direction to the Virudhunagar Collector to take appropriate action in this regard and recover the loss of revenue. The court adjourned the hearing till October 23.

