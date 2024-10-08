GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC seeks report on removal of seemai karuvelam trees

Published - October 08, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Virudhunagar district administration to file a report on a public interest litigation petition complaining about procedures not being followed to remove seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) trees in Kiruthumal river in Uluthimadai village panchayat in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought a report on the petition filed by P. Karunakaran of Tiruchuli, who said seemai karuvelam trees were being cut and removed without conducting a public auction and following due procedures, resulting in revenue loss to the government and the panchayat.

He said the trees affected the water flow in the river. A representation was made to the district administration to remove them. Based on the representation made by Uluthimadai village panchayat, the Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer asked the Tiruchuli Tahsildar to conduct a field inspection and send a detailed report.

However, a group of unknown persons were seen removing the trees from the river. At a gram sabha meeting, the residents were told that the Tahsildar had permitted the removal of the trees. The petitioner sought a direction to the Virudhunagar Collector to take appropriate action in this regard and recover the loss of revenue. The court adjourned the hearing till October 23.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.