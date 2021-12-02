HC seeks report on providing temporary accommodation

Madurai

02 December 2021 22:31 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Madurai district authorities to file a report with regard to providing temporary accommodation to 25 families who were living in dilapidated houses in Kanmaipatti village near Melur till their houses were reconstructed by the authorities.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan sought the report from the authorities on a public interest litigation petition filed by A. Alagu of Melur. She complained that the houses built by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) were more than 30 years old. They were damaged and not fit for living.

The ceilings were completely damaged and the houses could collapse any time. They posed a threat to people living in them, she said. Despite sending repeated representations to the authorities concerned, requesting them to reconstruct or renovate the houses, the authorities did not look into the requests, she said.

The authorities have to take necessary steps to renovate or reconstruct the houses in order to protect the lives of 25 families living in Kanmaipatti, she said. The court had earlier directed the district administration to file a report after inspecting the houses in the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Colony in Melur.

During the course of the hearing, the State submitted that a proposal was made to reconstruct the houses as they were in a dilapidated condition. The authorities said that it would take six months to complete the reconstruction work. The hearing was adjourned till December 10.