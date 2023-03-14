HC seeks report on possibility of further archaeological excavations in and around Alagankulam site

March 14, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology on the possibility of carrying out further archaeological excavations in and around Alagankulam in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district who sought the direction to the State Department of Archaeology to conduct further archaeological excavations in and around Alagankulam and publish a final report on the excavations.

In a status report, the Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology submitted that 328 antiquities in 2014-2015 and 13,974 antiquities in 2016-2017 were unearthed during the archaeological excavations conducted in Alagankulam. The draft reports for the last two sessions were ready and the final report would be completed in three months. The department is initiating steps to construct a site museum for displaying antiquities in Alagankulam village itself, it was submitted.

The petitioner said that Alagankulam is situated on the east coast of Ramanathapuram district and three km away from the seashore. It is believed to be an important trade and port centre during the Sangam era. The excavations carried out reveal the trade connections between the ancient Tamils and the Mediterranean region. The carbon dating report of the artefacts excavated from Alagankulam site dates back to 345 BC.

According to a preliminary report, it was revealed that Alagankulam was an important port along with Kaveripoompattinam and Korkai on the east coast and as busy as Arikamedu.

If the valuable antiquities and artefacts, which have been unearthed from Alagankulam, are preserved and exhibited at any of the Government Museum, it would be useful for the general public, scholars and researchers to get to know more about Tamil history, he said.