HC seeks report on plea to remove plastic and other waste materials from Thamirabarani river

January 31, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to file a report to the public interest litigation petition that complained about plastic and other waste materials that got accumulated in the Thamirabarani river, following the unprecedented floods in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a report to the petition filed by S. P. Muthu Raman of Tirunelveli district. The petitioner complained that the authorities had failed to remove plastic and other waste materials that had got accumulated in Thamirabarani river during the floods.

Stench emanated from the stagnant water as a result and it could cause health issues to the local residents. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities concerned to form a committee comprising officials from Water Resources Department / Public Works Department to clear plastic and other waste from Thamirabarani river.

The authorities told the court that the cleaning process had commenced on January 20. Taking note of the submissions, The court directed the authorities to file a report and adjourned the hearing in the case by a week.