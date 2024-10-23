HC seeks report on plea to prevent discharge of sewage into sea

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to file a report on a public interest litigation petition that complained about sewage and contaminated water getting mixed into the sea where ‘Agni Theertham’ was located in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought a status report from the authorities to the petition filed by advocate Elephant G. Rajendran of Chennai. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that no sewage and contaminated water was let into the sea.

The petitioner said that ‘Agni Theertham’ was an important theertham, abutting the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. Lakhs of devotees thronged the temple and also bathed at the ‘Agni Theertham’. However, Rameswaram Municipality had failed to maintain the place in a hygienic manner, he said.

The road and padithurai leading to the theertham was in a bad condition. The sewage was being discharged near ‘Agni Theertham’, he complained and said that the authorities should be punished for polluting the water. Even the temple authorities have closed their eyes to the issue. They have not taken any steps to prevent this. It was the duty of the authorities to prevent the contamination of water and protect the devotees, he said.

Mr. Rajendran sought a direction to Ramanathapuram Collector to take necessary steps to prevent sewage being let into the sea and keep the road and padithurai in a proper condition. The court ordered notice to the authorities and adjourned the hearing in the case till November 18.