HC seeks report on plea to maintain Oomachikulam tank, park

Published - October 16, 2024 09:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Plastic debris and garbage found on Oomachikulam tank in Madurai.

Plastic debris and garbage found on Oomachikulam tank in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai Corporation and police to file a status report to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to desilt Oomachikulam and maintain the park alongside the tank.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi directed the authorities to file a status report to the petition filed by K. Surulirajan of Oomachikulam. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to carry out desilting and maintenance work at the Oomachikulam tank and the park.

He said that the Oomachikulam tank attracts a good number of people who visit the park on a daily basis for morning and evening walks. There was also a play area for children. However, the tank and the park were not maintained properly, he complained.

Piles of garbage, empty liquor bottles, plastic cups and cigarette packets were found littered inside the park. The pathway was damaged and steel railings have been installed in such a way that stray dogs could easily enter the park through them, he said.

He complained that there was no dustbin along the pathway and no CCTV cameras had been installed in the park for monitoring the area. Due to lack of maintenance, all kinds of plants had grown along the pathway and benches were covered with creepers.

Cement pedestals for mounting solar light panels were present along the pathway. However, not a single solar light panel has been installed. The Oomachikulam police station and a police check post were located nearby. However, the officials have not taken any steps to redress the grievances, he said.

The petitioner said that in his representation to the authorities he had suggested that steps be taken to desilt the tank, clear the pathway, repair the damage, install solar lights and CCTV cameras, place adequate number of dustbins, install signboards indicating that drinking and smoking were prohibited and littering the place, and deploy security guards. No action has been taken by the authorities so far, he said. The court has posted the matter for hearing to October 25.

