HC seeks report on plea to divert water from Vaigai river to Nattar canal

January 10, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a comprehensive report from the Sivaganga district administration on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to divert water from the Vaigai river to the Nattar canal to benefit 16 villages in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the report on the petition filed by agriculturalists P. Gandhi and V. Ukkirapandiayan of Sivaganga district. The petitioners said that when the water released from Vaigai river reached Manamadurai, it was diverted to Nattar canal to fill tanks in 16 villages to irrigate agricultural lands.

The release of water had become imperative to save the crops. Though the excess water was released, it was not diverted to Nattar canal. Instead, the water was let into the sea. If the situation continued, there would be a total failure of the crops and the farmers who benefited from the Nattar canal irrigation system would suffer irreparable loss and hardship, the petitioners said.