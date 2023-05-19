HC seeks report on PIL plea seeking to stop sand quarrying operations near Kollidam river

May 19, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to file a status report to the public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to protect the Grand Anicut by ensuring that no sand quarry operations are carried out along the Kollidam river.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice L. Victoria Gowri sought the report to the petition filed by advocate V. Jeevakumar of Thanjavur district. The petitioner said that the State government had proposed to open new sand quarries across the State.

He said that one of the sites was near Kallanai. Following the notification, objections were raised by agriculturalists, environmentalists, social activists and others. However, the objections raised were not considered, he complained.

He said that the Kollidam river was a major water source in the Delta region. Permitting quarry operations in the region will have a devastating effect on the livelihood of the farmers.

Complaining about the indiscriminate sand quarrying operations near Kallanai, the petitioner said that the Taluk level Task Force was functioning in an inefficient manner and there were violations of the guidelines.

There is no mechanism to check the illegal sand quarrying taking place in the region and under the guide of lease granted for the operations more than the permissible limit was being quarried in connivance with officials, he said.

He said that he had made a representation to Thanjavur Collector in this regard. However, despite the objections raised by the people against the quarrying operations, steps are being taken to establish the sand quarry, he said. He sought a direction to restrain the authorities from operating a sand quarry near Kallanai.

However, during the course of the hearing, the State submitted that there was no proposal to set up sand quarrying operations near Kallanai. Steps were being taken to lay pipelines for a drinking water project, it was submitted. The court sought a report from the State and adjourned the hearing in the case till the first week of June.