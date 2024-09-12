GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC seeks report on performing liver transplant surgery in GRH

Published - September 12, 2024 08:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Health Secretary to file a report on the time limit required within which infrastructure would be provided at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for performing liver transplant surgery.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the report and adjourned the hearing by two weeks. The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by A. Veronica Mary of K.K. Nagar in Madurai. The petitioner said that in Tamil Nadu 54 hospitals have been approved to carry out liver transplant surgeries out of which 48 are private and six are government hospitals, including the GRH. She sought a direction to the authorities to provide infrastructure in GRH for performing liver transplant surgery.

