HC seeks report on maintenance of waterbodies in Ramanathapuram district

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the authorities to file a report on the steps being taken towards the maintenance of the irrigation tanks and the feeding channels in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the authorities to file a report on the storage capacity of the irrigation tanks in Ramanathapuram district and the present capacity of water available in these tanks.

The court also sought to know the details with regard to the length and the depth of the feeding channels and the steps that were being taken by the authorities to maintain the water channels free of vegetation and encroachment.

The court directed that the report should contain the details with regard to the work done in the past one year for the restoration of the water channels so that an audit could be conducted by an independent agency comprising experts. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Sathish of Ramanathapuram district. The court adjourned the hearing till October 22.

