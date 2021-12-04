HC seeks report on maintenance of temple tank

04 December 2021 20:32 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought a status report from the Madurai district administration and the authorities of the Koodal Azhagar Perumal temple on the maintenance of the temple tank in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan sought the report in January 2022. The High Court in 2011 initiated a suo motu proceedings based on media reports that pointed out the need to maintain the tank.

To prevent all kinds of pollution of the tank and ensure its proper maintenance, the court directed the authorities to take immediate steps to construct adequate public toilets and garbage dumps.

The court also directed the authorities to maintain separate rainwater and sewage water pipelines in the area surrounding the Koodal Azhagar Perumal temple to avoid pollution and ensure safe and hygienic health conditions to the visitors.

The court directed the Department of Archaeology to notify the tank as a protected area under the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1966.

The court directed the authorities to remove the encroachments on all the sides of the tank. During the course of the hearing, the authorities told the court that the tank was being restored. The court adjourned the hearing till January 2022.