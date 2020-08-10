HC seeks report on maintenance of supply channel

Madurai

10 August 2020 22:26 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Sivaganga Collector to file a status report on maintenance of supply channel in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to remove encroachment in an oorani in Karaikudi.

The petitioner, A. Ayyakkanu in his petition filed in 2017, had sought a direction to the Sivaganga district administration to take steps to remove encroachments from Chetti oorani o ensure free flow of water.

Advertising

Advertising

In a status report submitted by the Karaikudi Tahsildar in 2020, it was said that the encroachment was removed and there was free flow of water to Chetti oorani.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam said that the court wanted to know if there were any fresh encroachments on the waterway. The court directed the Collector to submit a report on the maintenance of the supply channel.