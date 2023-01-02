HC seeks report on inspection carried out prior to opening of shopping mall

January 02, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a report from the Director of Town and Country Planning and the Madurai District Fire Officer on the inspection carried out prior to the opening of the Super Saravana stores shopping mall in Mattuthavani in Madurai.

Justice K. Murali Shankar sought the report from authorities after Human Rights activist and advocate Henri Tiphagne sought a direction to temporarily shut down the shopping mall till the public nuisances associated with its functioning was rectified. Mr. Henri Tiphagne said that the shopping mall was still under construction. But it had started functioning, attracting thousands of people every day. There were traffic snarls every day on the Melur Road, severely affecting the people.

He said that the street vendors had illegally set up stalls along the road causing traffic snarls. Autorickshaws and share autos were also parked along the road. The stretch between MGR Bus Stand and Meenakshi Mission Hospital should be declared a no-parking and no-hawking zone, he said.

The petitioner said that no prior information was made available to the public on whether the authorities were consulted or approached for the formal orders before the building approval was granted and the final approval for the formal opening was provided. There was not a single flight of emergency stairs visible and no steps had been taken to make the visitors to the mall aware of it, he said.

He sought a direction to restrain Super Saravana Stores from continuing its business till the public nuisances associated with the functioning of the mall was removed. Earlier, the court had directed the Madurai district administration to conduct an inspection and file a report to the court.