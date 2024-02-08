HC seeks report on complains about illegal stone quarrying

February 08, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to inspect and file a report along with photographs after a public interest litigation petition complained about illegal stone quarrying in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a report from the authorities on the petition filed by V. Paulraj of Mullanginavilai Post in Kanniyakumari district, who complained about indiscriminate stone quarrying in the district.

The petitioner said the quarries were violating the terms and conditions of the quarrying licence. The operators blasted stones, ignoring regulations. This caused noise and air pollution.

The quarrying operations and transportation of materials were going on day and night, and it affected not only the health of the people but also agricultural activities in the region. The local residents staged demonstrations and made several representations to the authorities concerned in this regard. However, no action was taken by them, the petitioner said.

Taking note of the serious allegations, the court directed the authorities to inspect the quarries and adjacent areas. Drones could be used to get the footage of the sites. The authorities should submit the report along with the photographs, the court directed and adjourned the hearing till February 22.