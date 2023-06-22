June 22, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Ramanathapuram Collector to submit a report on the action taken against illegal sand mining taking place along the Gundar river in the district.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice R. Subramanian observed that the officials are expected to take steps expeditiously. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till July 19. Earlier, the State had submitted that a special committee was constituted to probe the illegal sand mining.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Murugan of Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner, an agriculturalist, complained of indiscriminate illegal sand mining taking place along the Gundar river at Kadaladi and K. Veppankulam.

The petitioner complained that huge pits were being dug along the river using heavy machinery and sand was being mined indiscriminately. This resulted in depletion of groundwater and soil erosion. He said that due to the decreasing groundwater level, the farmers were unable to carry out agricultural activities. Considering the damage caused to the environment, steps should be taken to prevent the illegal activity and appropriate action should be taken against those involved, he said.

