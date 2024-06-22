HC seeks report in the case relating to the death of five members of a family near Sivakasi

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that the investigation into the case relating to the death of five members of a family near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district has not been conducted in a proper manner.

Five members of a family, including a two-month-old infant, were found dead in a house in Tiruthangal on May 23. The police have identified the deceased as a teacher couple, S. Lingam, his wife Palaniammal, their son Aditya, their daughter B. Ananthavalli and her daughter Sashtika.

Justice B. Pugalendhi directed the Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police to entrust the investigation into the case with an officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and file a report to the court.

The court was hearing the bail petitions filed by three accused in the case: P. Manivanan, S. Murugan and V. Murugan. The petitioners were arrested by Tiruthangal police on the charges that they had lent money to the deceased and demanded exorbitant interest.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners submitted that they did not demand any exorbitant interest from the deceased and did not harass the family. The family borrowed money from several persons and were not in a position to repay it. The family members had died by suicide, it was submitted. The State submitted that six persons have been accused in the case.

The court observed that the police conducted the investigation in a mechanical manner. Though the occurrence took place on May 23, the police have not collected the materials about the petitioners as to whether they were doing any finance business and were in the habit of collecting exorbitant interest.

The deceased couple had filed a suit before a court making certain allegations against 33 persons. It is not known how the police have registered the case only against six persons, the court observed and directed the DSP to gather details of the suit pending before the District Munsif Court in Sivakasi. The matter was posted for hearing on June 28.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 9375493754).

