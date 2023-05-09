HC seeks report from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation

May 09, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a report from the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation on the steps taken to enhance the quality of commodities supplied through the public distribution system.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that pursuant to the direction of the court, a government order was issued and a committee was formed for suggesting measures to enhance the quality of commodities supplied through the public distribution system. The court observed that it would like to know the steps taken pursuant to the issuance of the G.O. and suggestions given by the committee and the follow-up action taken by the corporation, if any. The supply of PDS rice is monitored and executed by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation which was procuring paddy from the farmers and converting it into rice through their authorised hulling agents, the court observed.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by hulling agents engaged by the corporation for supplying rice through the public distribution system. The corporation found that the petitioners had re-circulated old PDS rice and after issuing show cause notice terminated the petitioners agency and also blacklisted them. Challenging the same, the petitioners preferred the present petitions.

The petitioners said that the corporation was procuring different types of paddy from the farmers and were supplying the same to the hulling agents without any segregation. While processing different qualities of paddy certainly the quality of the resultant rice would differ, they said.

However, the corporation submitted that the resultant rice supplied by these petitioners were with a musty smell and with lesser moisture content. Inspections were conducted and thereafter action was initiated against the petitioners. The licence was terminated and they were blacklisted.

The corporation submitted that paddy was procured from farmers and the same was supplied to authorised hulling agents for processing. The resultant rice was double boiled and with brown tint colour. Certain unique techniques like identification of thread, gunny, etc., to identify the PDS rice were maintained.

The petitioners purchased the already distributed PDS rice from the cardholders at the rate of ₹ 5 and re-circulated the same to the corporation for supplying to the cardholders, instead of supplying the resultant rice obtained from the paddy supplied by the corporation.

Thereafter, the petitioners sold the paddy supplied by the corporation in the open market. On inspection, the corporation found out the mischief and took action, the corporation submitted. The court posted the batch of petitions for hearing on June 7.