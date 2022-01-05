HC seeks report from State on schemes

MADURAI

05 January 2022 22:34 IST

Plea seeks reconstruction of houses

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday took a serious view in a case pertaining to a plea seeking reconstruction of 25 dilapidated houses in Melur that were built by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation, more than 30 years ago.

The court had passed a series of orders directing that the funds for reconstruction of the houses be sanctioned at the earliest and reconstruction should begin by December 31, 2021. The court had also sought a report on temporary accommodation for the 25 families.

However, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar sought a modification of the orders. In his petition, the Collector said the 25 beneficiaries had availed the benefit under the government housing scheme i 1988. Once a house was completed and handed over to the beneficiaries, further renovation and reconstruction of the houses were under the purview of the individuals.

The government supports people below the poverty line through various schemes. A beneficiary once benefited under a particular scheme cannot avail the same benefit again. The government has to take into consideration the people below the poverty line who are eligible under the scheme, but have not availed the benefit.

There are various rules and regulations prescribed specifically under government schemes for reconstruction and renovation works. There are also specific rules for identification and selection of beneficiaries. Although the petitioners have stated that their houses are in a dilapidated condition, there is no scheme or fund allotment available at present to commence construction activities, the Collector said.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan said that the court had already passed a series of directions with regard to reconstruction of the 25 dilapidated houses in Melur.

The court directed the State to submit a report on the schemes available for renovation and reconstruction of the houses and adjourned the hearing in the case till January 7.

The court was hearing a PIL petition filed by A. Alagu of Melur. The petitioner complained that the houses built by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation were more than 30 years old. They were damaged and not fit for living, she said.