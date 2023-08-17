ADVERTISEMENT

HC seeks report from State on decision taken to establish University for Siddha Medicine near Chennai

August 17, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a report from the State on the decision taken on setting up a University for Siddha Medicine at Madhavaram near Chennai.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and B. Pugalendhi sought a report while hearing a modification petition filed by the State. The State submitted that a policy decision had been taken to set up a University for Siddha Medicine at Madhavaram near Chennai. The court had earlier directed the State to establish such a university.

The court had issued directions on a petition filed by S. Vijai Vikraman, a former student of Government Siddha Medical College and Hospital in Palayamkottai, who sought a direction to restrain the authorities from demolishing the existing buildings and other places of common amenities and constructing any new building till the authorities establish a University for Indian Medicine at Chettikulam in Tirunelveli district.

Further, it was open to the authorities to utilise the funds for the construction of any new building in the place that had been identified for the establishment of a University for Indian Medicine, as directed by the court, at Chettikulam or in any other place where the government intends to establish the University for Indian Medicine. The court directed the authorities to establish a University for Indian Medicine at the earliest.

