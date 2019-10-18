HC seeks report from sessions judge

Madurai

Taken aback by the verdict of a sessions judge who awarded 10 and seven years of imprisonment respectively to the accused convicted under Section 302 of IPC in a murder case, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday observed that it was shocking, as the punishment for murder under Section 302 of IPC was either death or life imprisonment.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and N. Anand Venkatesh, while referring to the term of imprisonment awarded by the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Virudhunagar, observed that Section 302 of IPC specifically provides that whoever commits the offence of murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to pay fine. The minimum punishment for murder is life sentence.

“This is a rudimentary principle of law that a sessions judge is supposed to follow,” the court said and sought a report from the judge on October 21.