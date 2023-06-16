HC seeks report from officials on plea seeking action against illegal sand mining

June 16, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Dindigul Collector and Assistant Director of the Department of Geology and Mining to inspect and submit a report after a public interest litigation petition complained of illegal sand mining in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the authorities to file the report on a petition filed by P. Mahalingam of Palani who sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action.

The petitioner complained that people were illegally mining sand from the Chinnaottukulam and Sengulam tanks using heavy machines and without permission. He said that the two tanks were the major water source for agriculture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he complained that the illegally mined sand was being transported in lorries that took several trips. The lorries were being driven in a rash and negligent manner resulting in the sand spilling on the road and posing a threat to the vehicle users.

He said that the agriculture in the region and the groundwater level were affected due to the illegal sand mining activities and added that though he had made a detailed representation to the authorities, no action was taken. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till June 26.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.