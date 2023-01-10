ADVERTISEMENT

HC seeks report from Chief Secretary on dumping of medical waste transported from Kerala

January 10, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a report from the Chief Secretary on a contempt of court petition that sought a direction to the authorities to strictly comply with the High Court order to ensure that hazardous and biomedical medical waste from Kerala is not dumped in Tirunelveli district.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and P.D. Audikesavalu sought the report on the contempt petition filed in 2019 by S. Chidambaram of Tirunelveli district who had filed the original writ petition in 2018.

Earlier in 2019, the court had observed that the Bio Medical Waste (Management and Handling) Rules stipulates the method and manner by which biomedical waste should be treated and disposed of.

The biomedical wastes are transported from Kerala to Tirunelveli district without any kind of check. It was only when the situation became abnormal that the police and the district administration took up the cause, the court had observed.

Taking into account that the District Level Bio Medical Waste Management Committee had already been formed headed by the Collector, the court directed the committee to meet frequently and ensure that the biomedical wastes are not transported to the district.

The authorities should also evolve a method for disposal of the biomedical waste as per norms and guidelines issued. The Tirunelveli Collector must ensure that the medical wastes are not dumped in the district, the court had directed.

