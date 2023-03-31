ADVERTISEMENT

HC seeks report from authorities on retrieval of temple lands

March 31, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to file a detailed report pertaining to the properties belonging to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Vilathikulam after a public interest litigation petition complained about the temple properties being encroached upon.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan sought details about the encroachers and the nature of the properties. The court also sought a timebound action plan from the authorities with regard to the retrieval of the temple lands.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by V.A. Ganesan of Thoothukudi who challenged the decision of the authorities to merge the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Vilathikulam with the main temple, the Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur, which is under the control of the Joint Commissioner as an Executive Officer. The court stayed the order issued by the authorities.

The petitioner said that he had earlier filed a public interest litigation petition in 2021 seeking a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachments from the temple lands. The court had directed the authorities to take necessary steps to retrieve the temple lands. However, effective steps were not taken to retrieve the temple lands, he said.

