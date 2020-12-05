HC seeks reason for delay in taking a decision on Bill

Madurai

05 December 2020 19:37 IST

Issue relates to appointment on preferential basis

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought to know when a decision would be taken with regard to the amendment Bill pertaining to the Tamil Nadu Appointment on Preferential Basis in the Services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium Act, 2010.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi suo motu impleaded the secretary to the Governor as one of the respondents in the public interest litigation petition filed by advocate G. Sakthi Rao in Madurai. The decision was pending for more than eight months, the court observed.

Advertising

Advertising

The bill to amend the Act was passed in the legislative Assembly on March 16 and sent to the Governor for assent. However, it is still pending before the constitutional authority and as a result of this students who studied in Tamil Medium are suffering. The State must be directed to ensure that only those who had completed their entire education in Tamil Medium were eligible under the Person Studied in Tamil Medium quota, the petitioner said and also sought a direction not to issue the PSTM certificates for distance education courses. The case was adjourned till December 9.