HC seeks reason for delay in taking a decision on Bill

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought to know when a decision would be taken with regard to the amendment Bill pertaining to the Tamil Nadu Appointment on Preferential Basis in the Services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium Act, 2010.
A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi suo motu impleaded the secretary to the Governor as one of the respondents in the public interest litigation petition filed by advocate G. Sakthi Rao in Madurai. The decision was pending for more than eight months, the court observed.
The bill to amend the Act was passed in the legislative Assembly on March 16 and sent to the Governor for assent. However, it is still pending before the constitutional authority and as a result of this students who studied in Tamil Medium are suffering. The State must be directed to ensure that only those who had completed their entire education in Tamil Medium were eligible under the Person Studied in Tamil Medium quota, the petitioner said and also sought a direction not to issue the PSTM certificates for distance education courses. The case was adjourned till December 9.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath