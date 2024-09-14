HC seeks memo of remedial measures to restore water channel opposite GRH

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a memo of remedial measures to be taken to restore the water channel located opposite Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Paneerselvam of Madurai who sought a direction to the authorities to clean the water channel. The petitioner said piles of garbage, solid debris, sewage and other untreated waste were found in the water channel. It was the duty of the authorities to ensure that the channel was desilted and clean, he said.

The petitioner also complained about encroachments on the water channel. He said the encroachments should be removed and the channel restored to its original state.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi directed the counsel to file a memo of remedial measures that ought to be taken to restore the water channel to its original condition and adjourned the hearing till September 19.

