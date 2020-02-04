HC seeks medical report of sexually assaulted woman

MADURAI

The mother of a woman with special needs moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to terminate the pregnancy of her daughter, who was sexually assaulted by their neighbour.

Taking cognisance of the fact that the woman was undergoing treatment at Government Sivaganga Medical College and Hospital, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana directed the Dean of the hospital to constitute a committee of medical experts to examine the woman and see if the pregnancy could be terminated.

The petitioner said that it was only during a medical check-up that her daughter was found to be 12 weeks’ pregnant.

The accused, Kasi, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody following a complaint filed by the mother. The case was adjourned till February 12 for filling of the medical report.