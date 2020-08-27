HC seeks govt. response in PIL plea against e-pass system

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file a counter affidavit in a public interest litigation petition that challenged the government’s decision to continue with the e-pass system for inter-State and inter-District travel.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the State government and sought a response in the petition filed by P. Gopalakrishnan, Kanniyakumari coordinator of the Democratic Corruption Liberation Front.
The petitioner said that the Central government had announced phased reopening ‘Unlock 3.0’ by allowing certain services to resume that had come to a standstill in view of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
Under ‘Unlock 3.0’, the National Disaster Management Authority had ensured inter-State and intra-State travel without any permit and this was binding on the State government and no contrary orders can be issued by the State.
The restriction of movement is unreasonable and when the National level authority has issued guidelines, the same must be followed by the State authorities, he said and challenged the operation of the government order.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath