HC seeks further reports

07 November 2020 22:09 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the State to send the artefacts samples excavated in Kodumanal in Erode district for carbon dating to ascertain the period to which they belonged to.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi directed the State to send the samples to the Beta Analytic Testing Laboratory, USA. The court was hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions on archaeological excavations in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, the court had sought a response on the possibility of establishing an Epigraphy Branch of the ASI in Tamil Nadu similar to the one in Mysuru, Karnataka. It was submitted that there was already a branch in Chennai.

Further, it was submitted that estampages were stored at the centre in Mysuru and the same could not be done so in Chennai as the climate conditions were not conducive. Taking note of the submissions, the court sought further reports on the excavations in the State.