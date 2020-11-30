HC seeks files on complaints against Anna University VC

‘Retired Judge P. Kalaiyarasan appointed as inquiry officer to look into the complaints’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to produce before the court all files pertaining to the government order and the complaint made against Anna University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi directed the State to produce the documents on Wednesday while hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by S. Manithanigai Kumar from Kanniyakumari district. The petitioner said the allegations of financial and administrative irregularities levelled against Mr. Surappa was without any substance. The order was passed against the Vice-Chancellor only on the basis of four representations sent to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell.

Without conducting a preliminary inquiry and without any prima facie evidence, the order was passed in haste. No explanation was sought from Mr. Surappa. Ordering an inquiry against the Vice-Chancellor had brought disrepute to the prestigious institution, he said.

Mr. Surappa who assumed office in 2018 had taken various revolutionary and reformatory steps in the functioning of the University. He improved the quality of technical education in the State. Through financial reforms, he cut down unnecessary expenditure and ensured quality education. Mr. Surappa had not accommodated the views of politicians and avoided their interference, thus inviting their wrath, the petitioner said.

It is learnt that A. Suresh from Tiruchi had sent a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell claiming that Mr. Surappa and Sakthinathan, the Deputy Director of the Centre for Constituent Colleges, were involved in the irregularities. The government should have properly verified the complaint before passing the order, the petitioner said and sought a stay on all proceedings on the order.

During the course of the hearing, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that retired High Court Judge Justice P. Kalaiyarasan was appointed as inquiry officer to look into the complaints alleging irregularities. The AG questioned the maintainability of the petition.