June 07, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Commissioner of School Education to file an explanatory affidavit as to when the orders of the High Court would be complied with by initiating proper disciplinary proceedings against the Tiruchi Chief Educational Officer and the Tiruchi District Educational Officer.

The court had taken a serious view of the authorities not complying with an earlier order of the court. Earlier, a Single Bench of the court had directed the Tiruchi District Educational Officer to consider the claim of a teacher, a Postgraduate Assistant in Zoology, for disbursal of grant-in-aid towards the salary.

Subsequently, a Division Bench had dismissed the appeal preferred by the State and confirmed the Single Bench order. However, the court order had not been complied with. Taking a serious view of the issue, the court had initiated suo motu contempt proceedings and had sought explanatory affidavits from the authorities.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K. K. Ramakrishnan was informed by the authorities that show cause notices had been issued to the Chief Educational Officer and the District Educational Officer to initiate proceedings. However, the court observed that it was only an eye wash. The hearing in the case was adjourned till June 19.