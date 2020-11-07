HC seeks details on quarrying of savudu and ubari soil

Also wants to know about action taken against officers, in whose village, illegal mining took place

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to furnish details on the number of licences / leases granted for quarrying savudu soil under Rule 17 of the Minor Mineral Concession Rules,1959 in the State for the past seven years. The court sought district wise and year wise data, in this regard

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi also sought details on the distance between the quarry sites and riverbeds / waterbodies and the seigniorage fee collected from these quarry sites. Similarly, the court has sought details on the quarrying of ubari soil in the State for the past seven years.

The court wanted to know the mechanism available for the verification on the compliance of the conditions imposed by the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for environmental clearance. Apart from these queries, the court also sought to know the number of vehicles / instruments / tools seized and confiscated for the past seven years.

Additional Advocate General Narmadha Sampath submitted that 3,469 vehicles involved in illegal mining had been seized by the authorities concerned from April 2020 to September 2020. With regard to the implementation / enforcement of the guidelines for sand mining issued by the Centre, it was under examination by the government, she submitted.

Savudu is a colloquial term of ordinary sand, which is a minor mineral and Rule 12(2) of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules,1959 permits quarrying of silt, savudu and gravel from river banks under the control of the Public Works Department or the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and in private patta lands, the AAG submitted.

Taking note of the submission, the court observed that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had issued guidelines pursuant to the direction of the National Green Tribunal with an objective of identification of sand mining sources, replenishment of the riverbed material and for effective monitoring and enforcement mechanism for sand mining.

The need for the replenishment study for riverbed sand is to nullify the adverse impact due to sand extraction and these guidelines also suggest standard practice for assessment of illegal mining and universal monitoring mechanism to control the illegal mining activities in the country, the court observed.

Further, the court said that while constituting taluk-level task force, certain accountability has been fixed on the Village Administrative Officers, who were also members of the task force. The court sought details from the State on the action taken against such officers, in whose village, the illegal mining activities took place. The case was adjourned to November 11.