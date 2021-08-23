HC seeks details on progress made in ‘extortion’ case

Madurai

23 August 2021 22:30 IST

Suspended Inspector files anticipatory bail petition

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from the State on the progress made in the investigation of the case involving the suspended Inspector of Police S. Vasanthi who has been booked for extortion and cheating.

Justice B. Pugalendhi sought the response in the anticipatory bail petition filed by the Inspector. Vasanthi of Nagamalai Pudukkottai, under Madurai Rural District Police, is apprehending arrest by the Madurai District Crime Branch for the alleged offences. She and four others - Palpandi, Ukkirapandi, Karthik and Pandiaraj - are accused of extortion, cheating and criminal intimidation.

Advertising

Advertising

It was said that the complainant, K. Asrath, had availed himself a loan to set up a tailoring unit and was waiting at a lodge to raise more money. Under these circumstances, some of the accused in the case promised to help him with the money and left the lodge. But they returned with the police and the bag containing the cash was handed over to the police. It is said that when the complainant asked them to give back the money, he was threatened.

However, Vasanthi denied the allegations and said she was falsely implicated in the case.

The petitioner said that she had received secret information regarding exchange of fake currency notes. Two bags were seized following the inspection. However, one bag contained newspapers and documents and the other bag contained only some clothes.

Vasanthi said that she took the people involved into custody, but released them as there were no incriminating materials. She also appeared before the Enquiry Officer, but was placed under suspension, she said and added that she had been maintaining an unblemished record.