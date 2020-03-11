HC seeks details of safety measures at govt. hospitals

11 March 2020 21:20 IST

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a report on safety measures taken in medical college hospitals across the State to check oxygen cylinders before using them on patients.

Justice P.D. Audikesavalu sought the report while hearing the petition filed in 2011 by S. Ganesan of Kanniyakumari district. The petitioner’s wife, G. Rukmani, died after she was administered nitrous oxide instead of oxygen at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital in 2011.

The woman slipped into coma after she was administered nitrous oxide and died 411 days later. The petitioner sought appropriate action against those responsible for the negligent act.

The Judge also directed the State government to file a report on disciplinary and penal action taken against the officials concerned for the negligent act and the details of compensation paid to the family. The case was adjourned till April 28.

It was said that the woman, a tailor, was admitted to the hospital to undergo a family planning surgery.