HC seeks details of river linking project

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday summoned the Engineer-in-Chief of Water Resources Department to assist it in the case pertaining to the Cauvery- Vaigai- Gundar intra-State river linking project.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the official to appear in person or through video-conference on August 1. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2019 by A. Murugesan of Pudukottai seeking a direction to the authorities to take immediate steps to implement the project.

The court sought to know the details with regard to how much funds had been allocated for the project and how much work had been completed. It further sought to know the current stage of the project and the works to be undertaken, including land acquisition and Phase I of the canal from the Cauvery to the South Vellar.

The State submitted that the 262.19-km-long Cauvery- Vaigai- Gundar link canal project would be undertaken in three phases: Phase I from the Cauvery to the South Vellar for a distance of 118.45 km; Phase II from the South Vellar to the Vaigai for 109.69 km; and Phase III from the Vaigai to the Gundar 34.04 km.

The project was planned to be implemented in Karur, Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts. In Karur district, the distance would be 47.23 km, in Tiruchi 18.89 km and in Pudukottai 52.32 km, the State told the court.

The court took into account that preliminary works had taken place with regard to Phase I of the project.

