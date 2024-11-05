HC seeks details of names of experts to certify on structural stability of GRH building

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought details with regard to the names of independent engineers, preferably attached to reputed institutions, to certify on the structural stability of the entire building inside the campus of the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete called upon the counsel to suggest the names of the engineers. The court was hearing the suo motu proceedings initiated in September. The court took suo motu cognisance of news reports about a portion of the ceiling of a building in GRH coming off and directed the Dean to file a report.

The court had observed that the news reports said a portion of the building in GRH was in a dilapidated condition and a portion of the ceiling had come off.

The court sought response from the officials on the action to be taken to either renovate or reconstruct the buildings which were in a dilapidated condition. The court had also directed the Dean to file a report in consultation with Public Works Department officials on the extent of damage and the buildings which were in a dilapidated condition. The court posted the matter for hearing on November 7.

